BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Estimates Tax Reform To Result In Additional Net Tax Expense Of About $3 Bln In Q4

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB - ESTIMATES THE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM TO RESULT IN ADDITIONAL NET TAX EXPENSE OF ABOUT $3 BILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017‍​

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - CURRENTLY ESTIMATES THE NET IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM ON THE NON-GAAP TAX RATE AS ROUGHLY NEUTRAL IN 2018‍​

* BRISTOL-MYERS SAYS CHARGE TO IMPACT 2017 GAAP TAX RATE, EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE BUT NOT CO'S NON-GAAP GUIDANCE