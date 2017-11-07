FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Opdivo plus Yervoy combination delivered overall survival benefit across PD-l1 expression levels
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 7, 2017 / 1:42 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Opdivo plus Yervoy combination delivered overall survival benefit across PD-l1 expression levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Opdivo plus Yervoy combination delivered overall survival benefit across PD-l1 expression levels in intermediate- and poor-risk patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍Safety profile of Opdivo plus Yervoy was consistent with that of previous reports​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - ‍Median OS was not reached for Opdivo plus Yervoy cobo or sunitinib for those with PD-l1 levels <1%, and for patients with PD-l1 expression levels ≥1% ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.