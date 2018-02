BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb Reports Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share Of $1.42

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.42

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4 PERCENT TO $5.4 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.15 TO $3.30

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.15

* PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.15 AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.15 TO $3.30

* QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUES OF $‍527​ MILLION VERSUS $494 MILLION LAST YEAR

* EFFECTIVE TAX RATE INCREASED IN QUARTER PRIMARILY DUE TO A ONE-TIME $2.9 BILLION CHARGE RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

* SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 70% FOR BOTH GAAP AND NON-GAAP

* QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUES OF $‍269​ MILLION VERSUS $264 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUES $1,361 MILLION VERSUS $1,310 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUES $1,363 MILLION VERSUS $948 MILLION LAST YEAR

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: