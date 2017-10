July 5 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of adjuvant Opdivo in resected high-risk melanoma patients meets primary endpoint

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - ‍Opdivo demonstrates superior recurrence-free survival versus Yervoy (ipilimumab) in adjuvant setting in CheckMate -238​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: