July 24 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration expands approval of Yervoy (ipilimumab) to include pediatric patients 12 years and older with unresectable or metastatic melanoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Yervoy showed a consistent safety profile and comparable drug levels across pediatric and adult patients​