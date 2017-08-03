BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire IFM Therapeutics to strengthen oncology pipeline focus on innate immunity

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire IFM Therapeutics to strengthen oncology pipeline focus on innate immunity

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍IFM Therapeutics to receive $300 million upfront​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - deal includes potential of up to $1.01 billion in milestones for each of first products from two programs​

* Says ‍IFM is eligible for additional contingent milestone payments for further products resulting from these programs​

* Bristol-Myers - gains full rights to IFM's preclinical sting, nlrp3 agonist programs focused on enhancing innate immune response for treating cancer​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies and by stockholders of ifm​

* Says ‍newly formed entity will be established by current shareholders of IFM - IFM Therapeutics LLC​