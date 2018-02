Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc:

* BRISTOW GROUP ANNOUNCES PRICING AND UPSIZING OF $350 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES IN A PRIVATE OFFERING

* BRISTOW GROUP INC - OFFERING OF $350 MILLION 8.75% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023​

* BRISTOW GROUP INC - ‍OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMOUNT OF $300 MILLION​

* BRISTOW GROUP INC - ‍NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2023​