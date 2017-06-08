FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristow Group announces strategic and leadership changes
June 8, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bristow Group announces strategic and leadership changes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc

* Bristow announces critical strategic and leadership changes for a competitive and profitable future

* Bristow Group Inc - new bristow's europe hub includes africa, asia, australia, norway, uk, turkmenistan and middle east

* Bristow Group Inc - new Bristow will have two primary geographical hubs in key areas of business, europe and americas

* Bristow Group Inc - company's americas hub includes bristow academy, u.s. Gulf of mexico, suriname, guyana, trinidad, canada and brazil

* Bristow Group Inc - anticipates that in 12 to 24 months, company will have higher quality revenue, which includes $2.3 billion uk sar contract

* Bristow Group Inc - Alan Corbett has been named vice president europe, africa, middle east, asia (eamea)

* Bristow Group Inc - Rob Phillips has been named vice president americas

* Bristow Group Inc - structural change into two primary hubs is expected to generate "significant cost savings", in part through lower g&a costs

* Bristow Group Inc - Chet Akiri, senior VP and chief commercial officer, and Bill Collins, senior VP global operations, have departed company

* Bristow Group Inc - Bristow plans to bid on approximately 30-40 contracts this fiscal year, many of which are currently held by competitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

