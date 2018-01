Jan 5 (Reuters) - UK‘S TREASURY

* UK‘S TREASURY-CHARLES RANDELL CBE APPOINTED AS CHAIR OF FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA), EFFECTIVE FROM 1ST APRIL 2018 (CORRECTS SOURCE)‍​

* UK‘S TREASURY- HAVE ALSO APPOINTED RANDELL AS THE CHAIR OF THE PAYMENTS SYSTEMS REGULATOR (CORRECTS SOURCE)

* UK'S TREASURY SAYS RANDELL WILL REPLACE THE OUTGOING CHAIR OF THE FCA AND PSR, JOHN GRIFFITH-JONES (CORRECTS SOURCE) Source text: bit.ly/2CGp6zj