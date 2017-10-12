BRIEF-Britain to set out energy price cap details on Thursday

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Centrica Plc

* British business department says a draft energy bill would require ofgem to consult and impose a price cap as soon as practicable

* British business department says the price cap will be an absolute cap

* British business department says the cap would be a temporary measure, having effect initially until the end of 2020

* British business department says the need for it would be kept under review, and extensions could be made, on the advice of ofgem