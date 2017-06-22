BRIEF-Britain's energy regulator says exploring options to act on high bills

June 22 (Reuters) -

* UK energy regulator Ofgem said it will shortly be setting out the work it has underway and further options it can explore to combat high costs for consumers in the country's energy market.

* The statement comes in response to a letter from the government on Wednesday, asking the regulator what it can do safeguard customers on poor value tariffs.

* British Prime Minister Theresa May's government said it remained committed to helping consumers hit by the most expensive energy tariffs, when setting out policy objectives on Wednesday.

* "We share the Government's concern that the energy market needs to work better for all consumers and that energy companies need to do more to help loyal consumers get a better deal," Ofgem said.

* Utilities have denied overcharging, but last year the Competition and Markets Authority found they had overcharged some British households a total of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) a year on average from 2012 to 2015.

* Britain's "Big Six" suppliers are SSE, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, Centrica, Innogy's npower , E.ON and EDF Energy. ($1 = 0.7899 pounds) (Reporting by Susanna Twidale)