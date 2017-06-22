FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Britain's energy regulator says exploring options to act on high bills
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
June 22, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Britain's energy regulator says exploring options to act on high bills

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) -

* UK energy regulator Ofgem said it will shortly be setting out the work it has underway and further options it can explore to combat high costs for consumers in the country's energy market.

* The statement comes in response to a letter from the government on Wednesday, asking the regulator what it can do safeguard customers on poor value tariffs.

* British Prime Minister Theresa May's government said it remained committed to helping consumers hit by the most expensive energy tariffs, when setting out policy objectives on Wednesday.

* "We share the Government's concern that the energy market needs to work better for all consumers and that energy companies need to do more to help loyal consumers get a better deal," Ofgem said.

* Utilities have denied overcharging, but last year the Competition and Markets Authority found they had overcharged some British households a total of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) a year on average from 2012 to 2015.

* Britain's "Big Six" suppliers are SSE, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, Centrica, Innogy's npower , E.ON and EDF Energy. ($1 = 0.7899 pounds) (Reporting by Susanna Twidale)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.