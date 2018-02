BRIEF-Britain's FCA And U.S. CFTC Sign Deal For FinTech Innovation

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority

* UK‘S FCA- FCA AND US CFTC SIGN ARRANGEMENT TO COLLABORATE ON FINTECH INNOVATION

* UK‘S FCA- ARRANGEMENT COMMITS THE REGULATORS TO COLLABORATING AND SUPPORTING INNOVATIVE FIRMS THROUGH EACH OTHER’S FINTECH INITIATIVES

* UK‘S FCA- ARRANGEMENT FOCUSES ON INFORMATION-SHARING REGARDING FINTECH MARKET TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

* UK'S FCA- ARRANGEMENT FACILITATES REFERRALS OF FINTECH COMPANIES INTERESTED IN ENTERING THE OTHERS’ MARKET Source text: bit.ly/2ois1F1