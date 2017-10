BRIEF-Britain's financial watchdog publishes limits for commodity derivative contracts​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority

* FCA POSITION LIMITS-COMMODITY DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS

* FCA- PUBLISHES POSITION LIMITS FOR COMMODITY DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS​

* FCA- ‍HAS TODAY PUBLISHED POSITION LIMITS ON CERTAIN COMMODITY DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS WHICH ARE TRADED ON UK TRADING VENUES​

* FCA- ‍LIMITS WILL APPLY FROM 3 JANUARY 2018 TO POSITIONS HELD IN SPOT MONTH AND OTHER MONTHS’ PERIODS FOR EACH COMMODITY DERIVATIVE​

* FCA- ‍LIMITS APPLY TO POSITIONS HELD IN NAMED COMMODITY DERIVATIVES, IN AGGREGATION WITH ANY ASSOCIATED MINI, BALMO AND MINI-BALMO CONTRACTS Source text: (bit.ly/2xoPfNg)