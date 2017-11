BRIEF-Britain's financial watchdog says 20 panel banks agree to support LIBOR benchmark

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority

* ‍FCA- STATEMENT ON LIBOR PANELS​

* FCA- ‍HAS CONFIRMED THAT ALL 20 OF PANEL BANKS HAVE AGREED TO SUPPORT LIBOR BENCHMARK ENSURING SUSTAINABILITY OF RATE UNTIL 2021​

* FCA- ‍FCA WELCOMES SUPPORT AND AGREEMENT OF ALL BANKS TO REMAIN AS SUBMITTERS UNTIL 2021​

* FCA- ‍THERE WILL BE TWO AMENDMENTS TO INDIVIDUAL PANEL COMPOSITIONS​

* FCA- ‍SOCGEN WILL CEASE SUBMISSIONS TO US DOLLAR PANEL AND CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK WILL CEASE SUBMISSIONS TO JAPANESE YEN PANEL​

* ‍FCA- DOES NOT EXPECT TO SEE ANY FURTHER CHANGES TO LIBOR PANELS​

* ‍FCA- EXPECTS FOCUS TO TURN TOWARDS DEVELOPING ALTERNATIVE RATES AND WORKING TOWARDS A TRANSITION THAT CAN BE EXECUTED SMOOTHLY​