BRIEF-Britain's TSB Bank appoints new chairman, reports fall in pre-tax profit

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Banco De Sabadell Sa:

* BRITAIN‘S TSB BANK APPOINTS RICHARD MEDDINGS AS CHAIRMAN, TO SUCCEED WILL SAMUEL

* BANK ALSO REPORTS RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDING DEC.31 2017

* TSB ADVANCED 7 BILLION POUNDS IN NEW MORTGAGE LENDING, UP FROM 6.6 BILLION POUNDS IN 2016

* CUSTOMER DEPOSITS GREW TO 30.5 BILLION POUNDS, UP 3.9 PERCENT

* OPERATING COSTS INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 821.3 MILLION POUNDS

* STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX FELL TO 162.7 MILLION POUNDS, DOWN 10.6 PERCENT