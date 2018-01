Jan 5 (Reuters) - Britam Holdings Ltd:

* EARNINGS FOR THE PERIOD TO DEC 31 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY AT ALEAST 25 PERCENT COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* A ONE-OFF CHANGE POSITIVELY IMPACTED CO‘S EARNINGS IN 2016 BY KSHS 5.2 BILLION; WITHOUT IMPACT OF ONE-OFF CHANGE, CO‘S 2017 PERFORMANCE IMPROVED

* COMPANY ON TRACK TO EXECUTE ITS 2016-2020 STRATEGY