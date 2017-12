Dec 5 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc:

* ‍DECLARED A SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 43.6 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE OF 25P FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE PAYABLE ON 8 FEB 2018