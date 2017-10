Oct 23 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd :

* Qtrly net profit ‍143​.2 million RGT

* Qtrly ‍revenue 757.3 million RGT

* ‍Year ago qtrly net profit 212.6 million RGT; year ago qtrly revenue 932.2 million RGT ​

* Declares third interim dividend of 43.00 sen per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2017

* Remains concerned with legal volumes continuing to be impacted by current high incidence of illegal cigarette trade‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2yCq9OL] Further company coverage: