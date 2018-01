Jan 18 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc:

* BARRATT - HAS ENTERED INTO A 50:50 JOINT VENTURE WITH SWINDON BOROUGH COUNCIL TO DEVELOP APPROXIMATELY 250 HECTARES AT WICHELSTOWE, SOUTH OF SWINDON

* ‍SCHEME WILL DELIVER AROUND 2,670 NEW HOMES OVER NEXT 20 YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: