Feb 13 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc:

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR LEASE WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION EUROPE LIMITED (‘SMBCE’) FOR 161,000 SQ FT AT 100 LIVERPOOL STREET REDEVELOPMENT AT BROADGATE.​

* ‍SMBCE, A SUBSIDIARY OF SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION, WILL TAKE FIRST THREE FLOORS OF BUILDING ON A 20 YEAR LEASE.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)