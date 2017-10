BRIEF-British outsourcing company Mitie wins Scottish contracts worth 50 mln stg

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc

* MITIE’S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HAS BEEN AWARDED A NUMBER OF SOCIAL HOUSING CONTRACTS IN SCOTLAND‍​

* ‍MOST SUBSTANTIAL CONTRACT IS WITH ABERDEENSHIRE COUNCIL, AND COVERS ALL ASPECTS OF SOCIAL HOUSING REPAIRS​

* ‍A NORTH LANARKSHIRE COUNCIL WIN, VALUED AT £3.1M PER ANNUM, INCLUDES RENEWAL OF 420 KITCHENS AND 550 BATHROOMS​

* ‍RENEWAL OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH OAK TREE HOUSING ASSOCIATION WILL SEE MITIE DELIVER SECOND PHASE OF KITCHENS AND BATHROOMS TO 300 PROPERTIES​

* HAS ADDED PAISLEY-BASED HOUSING ASSOCIATION, WILLIAMSBURGH, AND SANCTUARY SCOTLAND TO ITS LIST OF SOCIAL HOUSING CUSTOMERS

* WILLIAMSBURGH IS A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WORTH £2.8M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: