Nov 29 (Reuters) - BRITVIC PLC:

* FINAL DIVIDEND UP 10.3 PERCENT TO 19.3 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY ‍REVENUE INCREASED 7.7% TO £1,540.8M WITH ORGANIC REVENUE UP 2.5%​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 7.3% TO 52.9P​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED EBITA INCREASED 5.1% TO £195.5M, WITH ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITA UP 5.6%​

* FY ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX DECREASED 2.5% TO £111.6M, INCLUDING £24.7M OF PLANNED COSTS RELATED TO BUSINESS CAPABILITY PROGRA​