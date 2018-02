BRIEF-Britvic Says Q1 Revenue Up 3.3 Pct To 337.2 Mln Pounds

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 3.3 PERCENT TO 337.2 MILLION STG

* Q1 ‍GB REVENUE INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT​

* Q1 ‍CARBONATES REVENUE INCREASED 4.9%, DRIVEN BY CONTINUED SUCCESS OF PEPSI MAX IN A VERY COMPETITIVE MARKET​

* ‍Q1 REVENUE OF £337.2M, AN INCREASE OF 3.3% ON PRIOR YEAR​

* Q1 ‍GB STILLS REVENUE DECLINED 6.6% WITH A VOLUME DECLINE OF 4.4%​

* Q1 ‍FRANCE REVENUE DECLINED 5.0% IN A SUBDUED MARKET, AND LAPPING A STRONG COMPARATIVE LAST YEAR WHEN REVENUE INCREASED 6.3%​

* Q1 ‍IRELAND REVENUE INCREASED 16.5%, BENEFITING FROM ACQUISITION OF EAST COAST IN Q2 LAST YEA​

* Q1 ‍ORGANIC REVENUE, WHICH EXCLUDES BELA ISCHIA ACQUISITION, INCREASED 0.7%​

* Q1 ‍BRAZIL REVENUE INCREASED 22.6%, BENEFITING FROM ACQUISITION OF BELA ISCHIA IN Q2 LAST YEAR​

* ‍COLLECTIVE CONSULTATION ON PROPOSED CLOSURE OF NORWICH FACTORY HAS ENDED AND SITE WILL CLOSE IN 2019​

* ‍FINAL PHASE OF BUSINESS CAPABILITY PROGRAMME WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF C.80 NEW ROLES AT RUGBY SITE​

* ‍ANTICIPATED THAT WILL INCUR APPROXIMATELY £35M-£40M OF ONE-OFF COSTS THIS YEAR, PRIMARILY IN RELATION TO BUSINESS CAPABILITY PROGRAMME​