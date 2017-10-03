BRIEF-Britvic to close Norwich manufacturing site

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc

* Proposed closure of norwich manufacturing site

* Today announcing a proposal to transfer production of robinsons and fruit shoot from our norwich site to our manufacturing sites in east london, leeds and rugby

* Has 242 employees on site that are affected by this decision

* It is anticipated that there will be costs associated with implementation, subject to outcome of consultation process, which are expected to be clarified in britvic’s preliminary results release on november 29th Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: