BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group reports third quarter results

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group reports third quarter 2017 results

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - ‍for three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, nareit FFO was $0.52 per diluted share​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - ‍company has revised its nareit FFO per diluted share expectations for 2017​

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - sees 2017 nareit ffo of $2.05 per share to $2.09 per share

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - sees 2017 same property noi growth 2.0 percent – 2.5 percent