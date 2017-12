BRIEF-Brixmor Says Court Grants Final Approval Of Settlement, Co To Pay $28 Mln

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc:

* BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP SAYS ‍ON DEC 6, COURT STATED IT WAS GRANTING FINAL APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT, ORDER TO THIS EFFECT WOULD BE ENTERED - SEC FILING​

* BRIXMOR PROPERTY - ‍SETTLEMENT RELATED TO COMPLAINT FILED IN MARCH 2016 BY WESTCHESTER PUTNAM COUNTIES HEAVY & HIGHWAY LABORERS LOCAL 60 BENEFIT FUNDS​

* BRIXMOR PROPERTY - PURSUANT TO APPROVED SETTLEMENT, WITHOUT ANY ADMISSION OF LIABILITY, COMPANY WILL PAY $28 MILLION TO SETTLE CLAIMS Source text : (bit.ly/2BbWHkp) Further company coverage: