Dec 26 (Reuters) - BroadBand Tower Inc :

* Says its top shareholder (owning 21.99 percent stake) changed due to being merged, and the surviving company of the merger succeeded the stake holding and became the new biggest shareholder of the company

* Shareholding structure changed on Nov. 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MxEB9H

