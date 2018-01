Jan 26(Reuters) - BroadBand Tower Inc

* Says it will dissolve a Tokyo-based investment partnership (unit)on March 31

* Says it directly hold a 71.4 percent and indirectly hold 14.3 percent stake in the unit

* Says it will set up a new unit GiTV Fund I Investment, L.P on Jan. 31, in Cayman Islands, and will directly hold 71.4 percent and indirectly hold 14.3 percent stake in the new unit

