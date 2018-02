Feb 8 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd :

* BROADCASTER CME SAYS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% - 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018 FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* BROADCASTER CME SAYS EXPECTS UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH OF 20% - 25% AT ACTUAL RATES

* BROADCASTER CME SAYS AT CURRENT SPOT RATES, THIS CONSTANT CURRENCY OIBDA GROWTH WOULD TRANSLATE TO AROUND US$ 205 MILLION