BRIEF-Broadcaster CME say revenue to grow faster than costs in coming years

July 25 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* says in SEC filing expects revenues to grow at a faster pace than costs in 2017 and for the next few years, leading to continued OIBDA margin expansion

* says in August 2017 we anticipate repaying approximately EUR 50.0 million of the principal outstanding on 2018 euro term loan -filing

* says expects free cash flow to increase significantly in 2017 compared to 2016