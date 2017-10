Oct 24 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* says expects 2017 oibda growth for continuing operations at high end of 13-17 percent range at constant rates

* says expects unlevered free cash flow at high end of $105-110 million range at actual rates

* says capex for continuing operations in 2017 is expected to be around $30 million

* says cash paid for income taxes for continuing operations in 2017 expected to be around $15 million