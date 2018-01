BRIEF-Broadcom Announces Exchange Offer For Senior Notes

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM - TWO UNITS COMMENCED AN EXCHANGE OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED 2.375PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020, 3.000PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* BROADCOM LTD - UNITS ALSO COMMENCED AN EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 3.625PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 AND 3.875PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* BROADCOM - UNITS ALSO COMMENCED AN EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 2.200PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021, 2.650PCT DUE 2023, 3.125PCT DUE 2025 AND 3.500PCT DUE 2028

* BROADCOM LTD - EXCHANGE OFFER FOR NOTES WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON FEB 7, 2018