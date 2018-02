Feb 20 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM LTD SAYS CEO HOCK E. TAN‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $103.2 MILLION - SEC FILING

* BROADCOM LTD SAYS CFO THOMAS H. KRAUSE JR‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $11.1 MILLION

* BROADCOM LTD SAYS CEO HOCK E. TAN'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION INCLUDED $98.3 MILLION OF STOCK AWARDS Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2Hymjbg) Further company coverage: