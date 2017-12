BRIEF-Broadcom Limited Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.50

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM LIMITED ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INTERIM DIVIDEND

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.59 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50

* Q4 REVENUE $4.844 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.83 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LONG TERM FREE CASH FLOW TARGET INCREASED FROM 35 PERCENT TO 40 PERCENT OF NET REVENUE

* SEES Q1 NET REVENUE ON A GAAP BASIS $5,296 MILLION +/-$75 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $210 MILLION

* WILL CONTINUE TO TARGET LONG TERM ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 5 PERCENT

* FOR FIRST FISCAL QUARTER, DEPRECIATION IS EXPECTED TO BE $130 MILLION AND AMORTIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,070 MILLION

* RAISING ITS LONG TERM TARGET FOR NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN FROM GREATER THAN 60 PERCENT TO 65 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP REVENUE $5,300 MILLION +/-$75 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $4.83 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISING ITS LONG TERM TARGET FOR NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN FROM 45 PERCENT TO 47.5 PERCENT

* ALSO RAISING ITS LONG TERM TARGET FOR FREE CASH FLOW FROM 35 PERCENT TO 40 PERCENT OF NET REVENUE

* QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 72 PERCENT TO $1.75 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER