March 9 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING - SEC FILING

* BROADCOM LTD - ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

* BROADCOM LTD SAYS ITS BOARD RECOMMENDS THAT BROADCOM-SINGAPORE SHAREHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" THE APPROVAL OF THE BROADCOM REDOMICILIATION PROPOSAL.