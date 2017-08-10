FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Broadridge Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

* Broadridge reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

* Q4 earnings per share $1.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍total revenues $1,346​ million, up 38 percent

* Sees ‍FY 2018 recurring fee revenue growth of 4-6% and total revenue growth of 2-3%​

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share growth and adjusted earnings per share growth of 15-19%‍​

* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap free cash flow $400 million - $450 million ​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.12, revenue view $4.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

