BRIEF-Broadridge reports Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.54/shr
November 8, 2017 / 2:35 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Broadridge reports Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.54/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

* Broadridge reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $925 million versus I/B/E/S view $923.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc- ‍on track to achieve fiscal year 2018 financial guidance​

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees ‍2018 total revenue growth 2%-3%​

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees ‍2018 diluted earnings per share growth of 15% to 19%​

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees ‍2018 adjusted earnings per share growth of 15% to 19%​

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc- 2018 earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share guidance includes projected $25 million from excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation​

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees ‍2018 free cash flow on non-GAAP basis $400 million to $450 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
