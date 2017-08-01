FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.05 from cont ops
August 1, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.05 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy Inc:

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39 including items

* Broadwind energy inc says q2 2017 revenue of $43 million flat versus. Q2 2016

* Broadwind energy inc says company booked $17.6 million of net new orders in q2 2017

* Broadwind energy inc says at june 30, 2017, total backlog was $155.9 million, compared to a backlog of $218.9 million at june 30, 2016

* Broadwind energy inc says in q3 expect total revenues in $30 million range, and ebitda of approximately $1 million

* Q2 revenue view $43.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

