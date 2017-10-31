FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reports Q3 loss per share of $0.14 from continuing operations
October 31, 2017 / 11:11 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reports Q3 loss per share of $0.14 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25 including items

* Broadwind Energy Inc - ‍reported sales of $29.6 million in q3 2017, compared to $42.6 million in q3 2016.​

* Broadwind Energy Inc - expect consolidated revenues in Q4 to be in $20 million range, and to incur an EBITDA loss of $2-3 million​

* Broadwind Energy Inc - ‍revenues should begin to rebound in early 2018​

* Broadwind Energy Inc - ‍expect Q1 consolidated revenue of about $30 million and Q2 consolidated revenue to rise above $40 million.​

* Broadwind Energy Inc - ‍at September 30, 2017, total backlog was $143.3 million, compared to a backlog of $204.2 million at September 30, 2016.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

