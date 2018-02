Feb 2 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy Inc:

* BROADWIND ENERGY SAYS ON JAN 29, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED, DATED OCTOBER 26, 2016 -SEC FILING

* BROADWIND-AMENDMENT WAIVED FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE RATIO COVENANT, AS OF DEC 31, 2017 & ADDED NEW MINIMUM EBITDA, CAPEX COVENANTS THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2E6EiGR) Further company coverage: