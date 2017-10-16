FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brookdale ‍says about 20 of co's California communities being affected by wildfires​
October 16, 2017 / 12:55 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Brookdale ‍says about 20 of co's California communities being affected by wildfires​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc:

* Brookdale provides update on the impact of natural disasters; announces leadership change

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - ‍provided an update on impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma and Northern California wildfires​

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - ‍approximately 20 of company’s California communities are being affected by wildfires​

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - ‍expects a negative impact from hurricanes to adjusted EBITDA of about $12 million to $13 million for 2017​

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - ‍so far, none of communities have suffered major damage from wildfires​

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - estimates that to incur additional about $13 million to $14 million of capitalized costs for physical plant remediation

* Brookdale - estimates to incur about $5 million to $6 million of physical plant remediation costs during Q4 of 2017 & remainder in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

