BRIEF-Brookdale Senior Living Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.08

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc:

* BROOKDALE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.17 BILLION VERSUS $1.21 BILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 0.5 PERCENT

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDED $64.0 MILLION DEFERRED INCOME TAX BENEFIT, WHICH INCLUDED IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* AVERAGE OCCUPANCY INCREASED 40 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY FROM Q3 TO Q4 TO 85.2 PERCENT

* REVENUE PER OCCUPIED UNIT (REVPOR) INCREASED 3.1% IN Q4 COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.15 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S