Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners Lp :

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SCHOELLER ALLIBERT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SCHOELLER GROUP

* DEAL FOR ‍FOR EUR 205 MILLION​

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 75% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SCHOELLER ALLIBERT GROUP B.V.​

* SAYS ‍STAKE IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF JPMORGAN CHASE & CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: