BRIEF-Brookfield Property proposes to acquire GGP Inc.
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 13, 2017 / 1:18 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Property proposes to acquire GGP Inc.

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp:

* Brookfield Property Partners L.P. proposes to acquire GGP Inc. For $23.00 per share in a combination of cash and BPY units

* Brookfield Property - ‍each GGP shareholder can elect to get consideration per GGP share of either $23.00 in cash or 0.9656 of limited partnership unit of co

* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - ‍combined company will be owned approximately 30% by existing GGP shareholders​

* Brookfield Property Partners LP - ‍transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to BPY’s FFO per unit​

* Brookfield Property - ‍deal subject to pro-ration based on maximum cash consideration of about $7.4 billion, maximum of about 309 million bpy units valued at about $7.4 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

