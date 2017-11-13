BRIEF-Brookfield Property proposes to acquire GGP Inc.

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp:

* Brookfield Property Partners L.P. proposes to acquire GGP Inc. For $23.00 per share in a combination of cash and BPY units

* Brookfield Property - ‍each GGP shareholder can elect to get consideration per GGP share of either $23.00 in cash or 0.9656 of limited partnership unit of co

* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - ‍combined company will be owned approximately 30% by existing GGP shareholders​

* Brookfield Property Partners LP - ‍transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to BPY’s FFO per unit​

* Brookfield Property - ‍deal subject to pro-ration based on maximum cash consideration of about $7.4 billion, maximum of about 309 million bpy units valued at about $7.4 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: