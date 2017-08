July 12 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners LP :

* Brookfield Renewable issues US$475 million project-level green bond

* Inaugural green bond is a U.S.$475 million project financing secured against its 380MW White Pine hydroelectric portfolio in Maine

* The non-amortizing, 4.4% green bond due in 2032 was issued by way of private placement