Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp :

* Brookfield Renewable reports strong third quarter results

* Brookfield Renewable Partners LP - qtrly FFO per unit ‍$0.29​

* Brookfield Renewable Partners LP - qtrly ‍revenues $608 million versus $580​ million

* Brookfield Renewable Partners LP says ‍continue to progress 100 pct acquisition of TerraForm Global, with a shareholder vote scheduled for mid-November​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: