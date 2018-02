Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brookline Bancorp Inc:

* BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF FIRST COMMONS BANK, N.A.

* BROOKLINE BANCORP INC - ‍PARTIES ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION ON MARCH 1, 2018, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS​