BRIEF-Brookline Real Estate: Mandatory Public Takeover Offer To Accentro Real Estate Shareholders

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l:

* DGAP-NEWS: BROOKLINE REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES MANDATORY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG SHAREHOLDERS

* BROOKLINE REAL ESTATE- ‍CO HAS ATTAINED CONTROL OVER PUBLICLY-LISTED ACCENTRO​

* BROOKLINE REAL ESTATE- ‍ UNDER A MANDATORY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER ALL ACCENTRO SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ABLE TO TENDER THEIR SHARES TO CO​

* BROOKLINE REAL ESTATE- ‍CO HAS ACQUIRED BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP IN APPROXIMATELY 19.9 MILLION BEARER SHARES IN ACCENTRO, REPRESENTING 79.95% OF VOTING RIGHTS​