BRIEF-Brooks automation Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brooks Automation Inc
* Brooks Automation reports fourth quarter results of fiscal year ended September 30, 2017
* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.24
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27 to $0.32
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $182 million to $188 million
* Q4 revenue $182 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.7 million