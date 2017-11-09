FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brooks automation Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
November 9, 2017 / 1:11 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-Brooks automation Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brooks Automation Inc

* Brooks Automation reports fourth quarter results of fiscal year ended September 30, 2017

* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.24

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27 to $0.32

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $182 million to $188 million

* Q4 revenue $182 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
