a month ago
BRIEF-Brown & Brown enters into an amended and restated credit agreement
#Bonds News
June 28, 2017 / 9:34 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Brown & Brown enters into an amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc-

* Brown & Brown Inc - on June 28, 2017 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

* Brown & Brown - amended & restated agreement extends applicable maturity date in respect of existing revolving credit facility of $800 million to June 28, 2022

* Brown & Brown-amended & restated agreement re-evidences unsecured term loans in amount of $400 million & extends applicable maturity date to june 28, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2tZvIBM) Further company coverage:

